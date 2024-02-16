Engineers continue to work on the pre-fabricated structure that has now been almost completely, prior to its being lifted into place over the Pennyburn.

Sections of the bridge were transported to Fort George on Monday and were assembled next to the jetty on the banks of the River Foyle over the course of the week.

The new bridge will connect the popular riverfront walkway with the Bay Road Park and nature reserve.

It is on schedule for completion in Spring 2024.

F.P. McCann Ltd. was appointed by DC&SDC last May to deliver the new 63m, single span foot and cycle bridge across the Pennyburn at the former Fort George site.

