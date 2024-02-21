£2m Pennyburn bridge lifted into place under floodlights at Fort George

Derry City and Strabane District Council said this was a key stage in the project which will see the the bridge and greenway link to Bay Road Park open to the public later in the Spring.

The contractor – appointed last May – performed the operation under floodlights on Tuesday, February 2024.

The project is funded by the INTERREG VA Programme, administered by the Special EU Programmes Body and the Department for Communities.

A heavy-duty Sarens crane was trucked to Fort George at the weekend and was erected next to the bridge, which was assembled on the banks of the Foyle last week.

Sections of the bridge were transported to Fort George on Monday, February 12, and were assembled next to the jetty on the banks of the River Foyle over the course of last week.

The new bridge will connect the popular riverfront walkway with the Bay Road Park and nature reserve.

It is on schedule for completion in Spring 2024.

F.P. McCann Ltd. was appointed by DC&SDC last May to deliver the new 63m, single span foot and cycle bridge across the Pennyburn at the former Fort George site.

1 . The Pennyburn foot and cycle bridge was officially set in place by contractor, FP McCann Ltd, last night. This is a key stage in the project which will see the the bridge and greenway link to Bay Road Park open to the public later in the Spring. The project is funded by the INTERREG VA Programme, administered by the Special EU Programmes Body and the Department for Communities. The Pennyburn foot and cycle bridge was officially set in place by contractor, FP McCann Ltd, last night. This is a key stage in the project which will see the the bridge and greenway link to Bay Road Park open to the public later in the Spring. The project is funded by the INTERREG VA Programme, administered by the Special EU Programmes Body and the Department for Communities. Photo: DC&SDC Photo Sales

2 . The new Pennyburn bridge in place at Fort George on Wednesday, February 21. The new Pennyburn bridge in place at Fort George on Wednesday, February 21. Photo: Kevin Mullan Photo Sales

3 . The Pennyburn foot and cycle bridge was officially set in place by contractor, FP McCann Ltd, last night. This is a key stage in the project which will see the the bridge and greenway link to Bay Road Park open to the public later in the Spring. The project is funded by the INTERREG VA Programme, administered by the Special EU Programmes Body and the Department for Communities. The Pennyburn foot and cycle bridge was officially set in place by contractor, FP McCann Ltd, last night. This is a key stage in the project which will see the the bridge and greenway link to Bay Road Park open to the public later in the Spring. The project is funded by the INTERREG VA Programme, administered by the Special EU Programmes Body and the Department for Communities. Photo: DC&SDC Photo Sales