£400k. resurfacing scheme on main Derry to Belfast road

The A6 Glenshane Pass resurfacing works will be undertaken near the Glenshane Quarry and extend for approximately 800 metres towards Dungiven.

The scheme will, says the Department for Infrastructure, deliver significant improvements to both the structural integrity and surface quality of the road surface on this part of the trunk road network.

During the course of the works, traffic will be managed by a convoy working system. No road closures are planned.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The A6 Glenshane Pass between Derry and Belfast.

Speed restrictions will be in place until Friday, July 8, when the works are expected to be completed.

To assist commuters, convoy working will be restricted to the period between 9.30am and 4pm, Monday to Friday.

The Department says it has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience.

However, drivers should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the area.

In order to help ensure the safety of both road users and road workers, the public is asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions and to drive with extra care when travelling in the vicinity of the works.