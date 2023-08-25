St. Columb's Road

As well as upgrading the road, the improvements complement wider developments in the area, including St. Columb’s Park and the Ebrington site.

The Department for Communities funded this £420,000 project through a technical transfer to the Department for Infrastructure.

St. Columb’s Road leads from the Limavady Road to Browning Drive connecting the thoroughfare to St. Columb’s Park and Ebrinton Square.

Pauline Campbell for the Department for Communities said: “The Department is committed to the development of cities, towns and villages across Northern Ireland through initiatives which promote urban renewal and develop public spaces. We do this in collaboration with a range of partners and stakeholders, and in conjunction with the local community.

“In the case of St. Columb’s Road, this key project provides improved accessibility and connectivity between Limavady Road, St Columb’s Park and to the main arterial route with Ebrington Development Complex. In doing so, it opens up these spaces, while enhancing not just the locality and the Waterside area but the wider city as well.”

Divisional Roads Manager Daniel Healy said: “The Department for Infrastructure has worked closely with the Department for Communities and our contractors on this important scheme which will deliver significant benefits to the area.