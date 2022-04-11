£5m Ballykelly sewer work completed with a further £5m planned for Limavady

She outlined the recent works when asked for an assessment of the current capability of Ballykelly’s wastewater system.

"NI Water completed a £5 million upgrade to Ballykelly’s wastewater treatment works in October 2021. The works, which incorporate a solar energy system and integrated constructed wetlands, is a long-term, sustainable and resilient solution. It is now fully operational and has a design Population Equivalent (PE) of 5000.

"There are currently no remaining issues in the system and I would add that a significant stormwater project (c. £900k) was also completed approximately 3 years ago, which addressed a flooding issue affecting Hyacinth Avenue. This stormwater project also reduced flows to the works," she said.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nichola Mallon

The minister said three further major wastewater projects are in the planning in the Limavady area.

"NI Water has advised that the required upgrades to the Limavady wastewater catchment are included within Price Control 21 (2021-27). This involves the delivery of three projects, Bovally wastewater pumping station, Limavady catchment upgrades and Ballyclose Street Combined Sewer Overflow.

"These 3 projects are currently planned to commence during 2022/23.

"Approximately £5m has been allocated to undertake these three projects to upgrade the Limavady catchment area. This proposed investment is subject to funding availability.