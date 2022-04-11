£5m Ballykelly sewer work completed with a further £5m planned for Limavady
A £5m upgrade to the Ballykelly sewerage system incorporating solar energy and integrated wetlands is a long-term solution for the village, the Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon has said.
She outlined the recent works when asked for an assessment of the current capability of Ballykelly’s wastewater system.
"NI Water completed a £5 million upgrade to Ballykelly’s wastewater treatment works in October 2021. The works, which incorporate a solar energy system and integrated constructed wetlands, is a long-term, sustainable and resilient solution. It is now fully operational and has a design Population Equivalent (PE) of 5000.
"There are currently no remaining issues in the system and I would add that a significant stormwater project (c. £900k) was also completed approximately 3 years ago, which addressed a flooding issue affecting Hyacinth Avenue. This stormwater project also reduced flows to the works," she said.
The minister said three further major wastewater projects are in the planning in the Limavady area.
"NI Water has advised that the required upgrades to the Limavady wastewater catchment are included within Price Control 21 (2021-27). This involves the delivery of three projects, Bovally wastewater pumping station, Limavady catchment upgrades and Ballyclose Street Combined Sewer Overflow.
"These 3 projects are currently planned to commence during 2022/23.
"Approximately £5m has been allocated to undertake these three projects to upgrade the Limavady catchment area. This proposed investment is subject to funding availability.
"The commencement of these projects is dependent upon the receipt of all statutory approvals and land purchase. Once these requirements are in place, the construction period for these projects is currently estimated at 18 to 24 months," she said.