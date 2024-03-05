£65m City Deal Central Riverfront/Strand Road and Walled City/Ebrington project slide show in full

The new £65m City Deal Central Riverfront/Strand Road and Walled City/Ebrington project was backed by councillors at a special meeting of Derry City & Strabane District Council on Monday.

Officers can now work towards submitting an Outline Business Case with the aim of securing funding this summer as part of the overall £280m City Deal programme.

Along with the Centre of Innovation in data analytics, advanced manufacturing & robotics (£39m), the Smart Digital project (£15m), DNA Museum (£12.7m) and School of Medicine (£50m), also endorsed, it takes City Deal investment in Derry city to £180m.

A further £102m is to be spent on the Strabane City Deal regeneration project.

1 . A computer-generated representation of how the proposed new Harbour Square development will look. A computer-generated representation of how the proposed new Harbour Square development will look. Photo: DC&SDC Photo Sales

2 . A computer-generated representation of the proposed new University Square. A computer-generated representation of the proposed new University Square. Photo: DC&SDC Photo Sales

3 . City Deal Central Riverfront/Strand Road and Walled City/Ebrington project presentation slide 1. City Deal Central Riverfront/Strand Road and Walled City/Ebrington project presentation slide 1. Photo: DC&SDC Photo Sales