Public consultation event on new Walking and Cycling Hub for Inishowen
Or would you like to become more active in your community? If the answer is yes then Inishowen Development Partnership want to
hear from you!
As part of the new Active Inishowen Project, IDP in collaboration with Donegal Sports Partnership (DSP) aim to establish a new dedicated walking and cycling hub in Inishowen.
IDP are now reaching out to community groups, local organisations reps, and individuals to attend a consultation evening in the Colgan Hall Carndonagh on Wednesday, June 26, at 7.30pm to discuss the barriers to walking and cycling in Inishowen.
As part of the workshop IDP, DSP, and their consultation partners Outscape will be exploring new ideas on how best too get more people walking and cycling around Inishowen.
Kevin McLaughlin, IDP’s new Active Inishowen Project Officer, said they are inviting any member of the public from across Inishowen to attend this meeting where their input will help shape the operational plan for the new Inishowen Walking and Cycling Hub.
“We want as many voices as possible from across the peninsula engaged in this consultation process between IDP and Outscape,” said Kevin.
