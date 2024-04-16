Public consultation events confirmed for the Three Trees to Carndonagh Greenway Project

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The project is currently at Phase 1 (Concept & Feasibility), which includes the identification of a project Study Area and the key Constraints and Opportunities located within.

The purpose of this public consultation is to inform the public of the project and to invite feedback on the project Study Area, the Constraints and Opportunities located within and any other features that the Design Team should consider.

To facilitate this, two in-person public consultation events will take place in Carndonagh and Moville as follows:

Donegal County Council with the support of Transport Infrastructure Ireland invite residents of the area, members of the public and other interested parties to participate in the first non-statutory public consultation for the Three Trees to Carndonagh Greenway Project.

Wednesday, April 24 from 2pm – 8pm. in Carndonagh Public Services Centre (PSC), Council Chamber Room, Malin Road, Carndonagh, F93 YV1N

Thursday, April 25 from 2pm to 8pm at St Eugene's Hall, James's St, Ballynally, Moville, F93 X6YR

Members of the project team will be available to discuss any queries or concerns regarding the project.

After the conclusion of the in-person consultation events above, public displays will be made available for a period of two weeks until Friday, May 10 at the following locations:

Carndonagh PSC, Malin Road, Carndonagh, F93 YV1N, Council Chamber Room. Opening hours are 9am – 4pm (Monday – Friday).

St Eugene's Hall, James's St, Ballynally, Moville, F93 X6YR. Opening hours are 3pm – 7pm (Monday, Wednesday & Friday) and 10am – 2pm on Saturday, May 4.

For additional project information, or to complete the feedback form online, please visit the dedicated project website at threetreescarndonaghgreenway.ie.

Information will be accessible online from Monday, April 22. Submissions will be accepted until Friday, May 10 2024.

If you cannot attend one of the in-person events and are unable to access the website, please feel free to contact the project team by email on [email protected] or by post at Greenways Capital Projects, Donegal County Council, County House, Lifford, Co. Donegal, F93 Y622.