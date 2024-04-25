Public consultation for Carrigans to Lifford Greenway
and live on Freeview channel 276
The project is currently at Phase 1 (Concept & Feasibility), which includes the identification of a project Study Area and the key Constraints and Opportunities located within.
The purpose of this public consultation is to inform the public of the project and to invite feedback on the project, the Study Area, the Constraints and Opportunities located within and any other features that the Design Team should consider.
To facilitate this, two in-person public consultation events will take place in St Johnston and Lifford as follows:
· Wednesday, May 1: 2pm – 8pmSt Johnston & Carrigans Family Resource Centre, Chapel Road, St Johnston, F93 VHK7
· Thursday, May 2: 2pm– 8pmOld Courthouse, The Diamond, Lifford, F93 CD6F.
After the conclusion of the in-person consultation events above, public displays will be made available for a period of two weeks until Thursday, May 16 at the following location:
Donegal County Council, County House, Lifford F93 Y622.Opening hours 9am – 4.30pm (Monday – Friday).
For additional project information, or to complete the feedback form online, please visit the dedicated project website at carrigansliffordgreenway.ie.
Information will be accessible online from Monday, April 29. Submissions will be accepted until Friday, May 17.
If you cannot attend one of the in-person events and are unable to access the website, please feel free to contact the project team by email to [email protected] or by post at Greenways Capital Projects, Donegal County Council, County House, Lifford, Co. Donegal, F93 Y622.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.