The project is currently at Phase 1 (Concept & Feasibility), which includes the identification of a project Study Area and the key Constraints and Opportunities located within.

The purpose of this public consultation is to inform the public of the project and to invite feedback on the project, the Study Area, the Constraints and Opportunities located within and any other features that the Design Team should consider.

To facilitate this, two in-person public consultation events will take place in St Johnston and Lifford as follows:

Public consultation events have been announced for the Carrigans to Lifford Greenway.

· Wednesday, May 1: 2pm – 8pmSt Johnston & Carrigans Family Resource Centre, Chapel Road, St Johnston, F93 VHK7

· Thursday, May 2: 2pm– 8pmOld Courthouse, The Diamond, Lifford, F93 CD6F.

After the conclusion of the in-person consultation events above, public displays will be made available for a period of two weeks until Thursday, May 16 at the following location:

Donegal County Council, County House, Lifford F93 Y622.Opening hours 9am – 4.30pm (Monday – Friday).

For additional project information, or to complete the feedback form online, please visit the dedicated project website at carrigansliffordgreenway.ie.

Information will be accessible online from Monday, April 29. Submissions will be accepted until Friday, May 17.