At the April Health and Communities Committee meeting on Thursday last, Council officers sought approval for the reallocation of £30,000 of identified savings from within the directive budget towards “directed intervention activity within the Galliagh and Waterside areas during the months of July and August”.

An officer added: “During this period, a number of unauthorised bonfires take place within the council area.

“Council does not currently authorise any bonfires on council land, however council is aware that bonfires take place across the area.

A previous bonfire in a field between Galliagh Park and Knockalla Park.

“Discussions [have taken place] with representatives from Galliagh and the wider Waterside Neighbourhood Partnership Board, to explore a directed intervention programme in the lead up to the summer parade this year.

“A member-led, multi-departmental working group was set up to take a strategic overview on the impact of bonfires, and the action plans for the proposed interventions will be brought to a further working group meeting.”

Sinn Féin Councillor Sandra Duffy said that over the last number of years the community in Galliagh had seen “toxic, illegal fires in the middle of our community”, which have “attracted huge crowds”.

“Not only on the night of the bonfire,” Councillor Duffy claimed, “but we have seen months of gathering for fires, resulting in antisocial behaviour where the site becomes a focal point for burnt out cars and sofas being dumped.

Pallets being stacked during preparations for a previous bonfire in Galliagh. DER2033GS - 036

“People that live in that area are afraid to leave their homes and are abused. It’s a constant for months and months, and I have come to the point where I’m absolutely embarrassed we haven’t made more progress.”

DUP Alderman Niree McMorris said there had been “a lot of issues around Galliagh” but said that the Unionist community sees bonfires as a “cultural expression”.

“They see it differently than yourselves, so there are communities looking for that expression and to be able to do bonfires,” Alderman McMorris said.

“However, myself and other people in the Waterside have worked tirelessly to clean up the image of bonfires and make sure they’re done in a safe way.”

SDLP Councillor Brian Tierney, who chaired Thursday’s meeting, said that as a “proud resident” and Councillor of Galliagh over the last 12 years, the issue has been “ongoing long before that”.

“I too am embarrassed we haven’t made more progress,” Councillor Tierney said. “And there comes a time where you can’t walk to the shop as an elected representative without someone asking you what you’re doing about that bonfire.

“This is a minority of young people, and the majority just want to have a good time and enjoy their youth.

“That’s where this money is going to go, and I’ve engaged with groups since late August to do something different to tackle this issue and provide a positive outlet for young people.

“I can’t guaranteed there won’t be a bonfire in Galliagh, but what we can guarantee is that we will work damn hard to make sure young people have something positive to go to.”

Andrew Balfour,