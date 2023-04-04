The 2.7km Strathfoyle Greenway is due to officially open in June.

The panoramic route runs from the Foyle Bridge to Stradowen Drive in Strathfoyle, with a link to Butlers Wharf. It will provide a beautiful car-free pathway for walkers and cyclists to enjoy as they make their way in and out of Derry City.

The people of Strathfoyle and Maydown have spent many years lobbying council and government for this Greenway and having worked positively with Mike Savage over these past number of years. In fact, nominators from Enagh Youth Forum said they “have been blown away by Mike's passion and professionalism in delivering this brilliant new Greenway”.

Mike Savage is a Greenway Development Officer with Derry City and Strabane District Council and for years he has worked on advancing the Strathfoyle Greenway Project.

The £2.64m greenway is being developed by Derry and Strabane Council in partnership with the Depts. of Communities, Infrastructure, Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs.

Nominators from Enagh Youth Forum described Mike as “dedicated to his job” and “genuine in all that he does”.

“Not only has Mike helped advance and deliver the new Strathfoyle Greenway, he is also currently leading the development of a number of new green infrastructure, access and biodiversity masterplans through his work as Council’s Greenway Development Officer."

In his spare time, Mike likes to spend time in his allotment, volunteering with conservation/ environmental and wildlife organisations and bird watching.

Can you tell us a little bit about yourself Mike?

I am 61 and from North West England. I first moved to Derry in 2002 and live close to the Waterside Greenway. I have been working for Derry City and Strabane District Council since 2017, and have been working on Strathfoyle Greenway since December 2017. My current job title is Green Infrastructure Project Officer – green infrastructure refers to the green spaces, greenways and natural environment that deliver benefits like active travel, habitats for wildlife and control of flooding.

How did you feel when you found out you had been nominated?

It’s a great honour to have been nominated but the delivery of Strathfoyle Greenway is down to lots of people, most importantly the community groups and activists, and political representatives, who pressed hard for government support for the project. It’s because of their work that three government departments have got behind the project and helped the Council make the Greenway happen.

How important do you feel it is to recognise and celebrate the achievements of local people?

I think nominating people for awards like this is a great way of raising the profile of the fantastic work that all sorts of people do for their communities. Sometimes there seems to be a feeling that people here aren’t interested in volunteering or taking action, that they leave it to the Council or government agencies, but actually there is a huge amount being done and a real appetite for making a contribution. I think we could have a lot more volunteer action and involvement.

Are there any groups or individuals you take inspiration from?

It's been a real pleasure to work with the Strathfoyle community on taking this project forward, from a concept to a detailed design and then on to construction. People have been really understanding about the time it takes to deliver a project, and open to new ideas about how the Greenway should look and function.

What would you say to anyone thinking of entering this year's awards or nominating someone?

I’d recommend anyone to nominate people they know for these awards – the more people know about what’s going on in our communities, the more people will get involved with making this an even better place to live.

The Best of Derry BetMcLean Awards recognise and reward unsung heroes and organisations in our local area. Enter or nominate at www.bestofderry.com.

All finalists will be invited to the awards ceremony on June 22 at Hastings Everglades Hotel.