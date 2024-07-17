Rare North Atlantic Right Whale spotted off coast of Donegal

By Laura Glenn
Published 17th Jul 2024, 10:44 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A rare North Atlantic Right Whale has been spotted off the coast of Donegal.

The Irish Whale and Dolphin Group identified and confirmed the species, in what the said is ‘an exceptionally rare record for this side of the Atlantic, where this species has been largely absent for many decades, if not longer.’

They added how today, there ‘sadly remains only a remnant population of 350-400 individual North Atlantic Right Whales and almost all of these occur along the east coast of the United States.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The sighting off Donegal Bay is the is the only sighting record on the IWDG database verified with photo-documentation.

This image of the whale breaching off Muckross area. © Franca Van Der VeerThis image of the whale breaching off Muckross area. © Franca Van Der Veer
This image of the whale breaching off Muckross area. © Franca Van Der Veer

The IWDG urged people to give the whale space.

“As always we ask wildlife and whale enthusiasts who’d like to visit the area with a view to seeing this animal to look for it and watch it from the shore using optics. North Atlantic Right whales are most susceptible to ship strike and even a collision with a small vessel can have fatal consequences for the individual and a significant impact at population level. There is an enormous onus on us all to ensure this whale remains as long as it needs in Donegal bay, where it’s most likely feeding on tiny copepods, without having to run the gauntlet of small craft and sightseers. As with all whales, they have full protection under Irish law under in the Irish Wildlife Act and Marine Notice 15 of 2005 which sets out the “Guidelines for Correct Procedures When Encountering Whales and Dolphins in Irish Coastal Waters.”

“This is our chance to help a population of whales on the very brink. Please give it space.”

Related topics:DonegalUnited StatesProcedures

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice