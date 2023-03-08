Colr Farren wants jetskis to be banned from Glenburnie beach.

Councillor Martin Farren raised the issue at this week’s meeting of the Inishowen Municipal District, at which he said the sign erected at Glenburnie beach was brought to his attention over the weekend.

The Labour councillor said: “The new sign was put up telling jet ski users how to use them and how many metres they should be from the shoreline etc. I would like that sign to be taken away and new one put up, saying: ‘Jet skis prohibited.’ This is a very family-friendly beach and lots of people go swimming there during summer months.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colr Farren referred to an incident involving a jet ski at the beach a number of years ago, which, he said, ‘could have led to fatalities’.