Resurfaced Derry City Cemetery a ‘massive improvement’ for pedestrians and motorists, says Hutton

The completion of resurfacing work at the City Cemetery has been hailed by local councillor Aisling Hutton, who has described it as a ‘massive improvement’ for pedestrians and drivers.

The Lone Moor Road entrance has been closed for the past few days to allow for repairs to the lower main trunk road in the municipal graveyard.

Councillor Hutton said: “Concerns had been raised with me for many months about the state of the roadways in the City Cemetery. They were in a pretty bad state, particularly on the section from the Lone Moor Road entrance up the hill into the cemetery.”

The Councillor for the Moor District Electoral Area (DEA) praised council workers for conducting the works.

“I am glad that repair work has now taken place on the City Cemetery lower main trunk route. This is a massive improvement for both drivers and pedestrians and will make journeys easier,” she said.