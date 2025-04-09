Resurfacing works to get underway on busy Inishowen road over Easter
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Donegal County Councillor Jack Murray confirmed that the appointed contractor will work on the overlay of the Cockhill Road, outside Buncrana from Tuesday, April 15 to Friday, April 18 and from Tuesday, April 22 until Friday, April 25.
Colr Murray added that these works ‘have been planned during the school holidays to minimise disruption’.
He added: “Road marking and resetting of ironworks are planned to take place on the week commencing 28th April with small stop/go or traffic light setups with works starting after 9.30am each day.
“The works will involve traffic management and diversions, local access to residents and business will be facilitated.”
Colr Murray welcomed the works and told how they can ‘finally be done’ as the ‘the risk of the road subsiding has passed’.
Traffic management had been in place along the road for a number of months in 2024 to allow for work as part of the Buncrana Sewerage Scheme Project.
Colr Murray outlined how, while the upcoming resurfacing works will cause some convenience, it is ‘work that's badly needed and has been sought for a long time.’
The works were also welcomed by Councillor Fionán Bradley who said it was the news everyone had been waiting on.He added that while there will be disruptions it will be ‘worth it once the work’ is complete.
The Cockhill road is a busy one and links Buncrana with areas like Clonmany and Carndonagh.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.