Review of road safety measures on Derry's Racecourse Road needed - Sinn Féin candidate Duffy

The Ballyarnett candidate said: “In the last few years the Racecourse Road has seen a steady increase in a heavy volume of traffic. There also have been a number of very serious accidents along it.

"You only have to stand there for a few minutes to see how difficult it is for pedestrians to navigate their way away across the road and for motorists merging out onto it.

“I have written to the DFI requesting a review of road safety measures along the entire Racecourse Road, and to look at putting in additional road speed limit signs and road markings.

Sinn Fein candidate Sandra Duffy on the Racecourse Road.