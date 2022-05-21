Rubbish clear up could take some time after strike - Derry Council

Derry City and Strabane council are providing additional services to assist in clearing up the dozens of black bags of rubbish left following the recent UNITE the Union strike which disrupted a number of council services.

Saturday, 21st May 2022, 12:23 pm

Aontú councillor Emmet Doyle asked officers for clarity on the situation at the full meeting of council adjourned from April. 

“Can I put on record that I totally support the workers in taking industrial action,” he said. “I’m sure we are all starting to get phone calls about loose bags of rubbish but there is a health and safety issue there.

“What we need to be doing as a council is getting the waste collections back to the way we were and make sure there are no public health risks in relation to waste lying about the place.

“There’s been widespread dumping around Ballyarnett and some other areas so I would welcome some clarity around that and I do think we need to communicate with the public more over the next week about what the actual plans are.”

Director of Environment and Regeneration, Karen Phillips explained it would take council ‘some time to catch up’, adding: “The teams are back out in all services. We have ensured all the recycling centres were totally empty so they can take as much as possible. 

“Whilst our crews won’t be able to pick up bags when bins are full, we have got some additional services going out to pick up bags and we will catch up as quickly as possible and we will be monitoring this on a daily basis.”

