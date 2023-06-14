The works, part of the Buncrana Sewerage Scheme upgrade, commenced this week.

Uisce Eireann confirmed to the Journal that ‘as such, traffic management measures are now in place until Jan ‘24.”

A spokesperson said that the traffic management measures will reduce the route to single lane traffic.

"Trenches will be excavated on one side of the road only at any one time, allowing single lane traffic flow on the other side via a shuttle system. Comprehensive Traffic Management Plans associated with the proposed works including details of temporary traffic signals were reviewed and agreed with Donegal County Council.”

Electronic message boards were setup on Cockhill Road over the weekend to provide advance notice to the public.

The €31 million investment involves an upgrade to the wastewater network infrastructure in Buncrana, reducing the risk of sewer flooding and addressing non-compliant sewer overflows into Lough Swilly.

Uisce Eireann said it will also improve the capacity of the sewer network allowing for current and future population growth and supporting the social and economic development of Buncrana and the surrounding area. Stormwater storage will be provided in Buncrana to reduce the risk of overflows during storms.