Seven pubs in Donegal set to be developed into 16 new homes
They were among 92 notifications relating to pubs received by local authorities with the intention of creating 295 new homes across the 26 counties, new figures published by the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien show.
Donegal accounted for the fourth highest number of notifications after Mayo (16 pubs), Limerick (9 pubs) and Cork County (8 pubs).
The county was joint eight with Waterford in terms of the number of residential units proposed from the converted pubs after Mayo (40), Longford (25), Cork County (21), Limerick (20), Dublin City (19), Offaly (17), Clare (18).
Over the 2018-2023 period meanwhile there were 39 notifications relating to pubs in Donegal, with 72 residential units proposed.
Across the 26 counties local authorities received 1,165 notifications to convert vacant commercial premises into new homes between 2018-2023.
These notifications have the potential to result in 2,716 new homes across the country.
Planning exemptions introduced in 2018, removed the requirement for planning permission for the conversion of certain types of vacant commercial property into residential units.
In 2022, the exemption was extended to allow vacant pubs to be converted into homes.
Minister O’Brien said: “Converting empty buildings into forever homes is a key component of Housing for All. These figures show that policies which have eased the planning burden for those who wish to convert unoccupied commercial premises, including pubs, into residential use are helping to increase supply, tackle vacancy and renew urban areas.
“I’ve visited counties and got to see first-hand the impact of turning what was once a vacant pub into five or six new apartments. It makes sense to provide the exemptions and to make it easier for people to convert commercial buildings into high-quality homes.’’
The Minister of State for Planning and Local Government, Alan Dillion added: “This is one of a suite of measures which has proved effective in encouraging property owners to convert vacant commercial buildings to residential use such as ‘above shop’ living.
"Bringing vacant and derelict properties back into reuse can be a catalyst for regeneration and revitalisation, bringing vibrancy back to communities.”
