Sewage discharge application for Derry’s new cemetery near Donegal border
An application to discharge sewage into a waterway from Derry’s new cemetery near the Donegal border has been lodged with the Department of Agriculture, Environment & Rural Affairs.
Derry City & Strabane District Council has applied for consent under the Water (NI) Order 1999 to make ‘a discharge of sewage effluent into the Waterway arising from a Cemetery situated at 64 Mullenan Road’.
The application comes as the Council moves ahead with plans for a new 3,500 plot cemetery to cater for Derry’s burial needs into the 2040s.
