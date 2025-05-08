Sewage discharge application for Derry’s new cemetery near Donegal border

By Kevin Mullan
Published 8th May 2025, 15:32 BST
Updated 8th May 2025, 15:32 BST
An application to discharge sewage into a waterway from Derry’s new cemetery near the Donegal border has been lodged with the Department of Agriculture, Environment & Rural Affairs.

Derry City & Strabane District Council has applied for consent under the Water (NI) Order 1999 to make ‘a discharge of sewage effluent into the Waterway arising from a Cemetery situated at 64 Mullenan Road’.

The application comes as the Council moves ahead with plans for a new 3,500 plot cemetery to cater for Derry’s burial needs into the 2040s.

