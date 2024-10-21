Sharks, skates and rays to be monitored between Lough Foyle and Portstewart

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An underwater survey of the waters between Lough Foyle and Portstewart is to be carried out to monitor sharks, rays and skates in the waters off North Derry and Inishowen.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scientists from the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) will use fish tracking equipment to keep an eye on the fish for the period of about a year.

A marine licence application has been made by DAERA’s Marine Conservation Team to deploy an array of underwater acoustic receivers for no longer than 12 consecutive months between 2024-2025 to monitor local elasmobranch populations in the area between Lough Foyle and Portstewart, DAERA confirmed in a public notice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elasmobranchs are a subclass of cartilaginous fish species that include sharks, rays and skates, many species of which live around our coasts.

The Marine and Fisheries Division DAERA, is the Marine Licensing authority for the North and controls the deposit of materials from the high water mean spring tide mark out to 12 nautical miles.