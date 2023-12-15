Derry City and Strabane District Councillors have raised their concerns about the “heart-rending” conditions at the dog kennels in Pennyburn.

It follows the premature termination of a three-year lease by charity Pet FBI, who said the kennels were unfit for purpose.

At a full Council meeting on Wednesday, December 13, Waterside DUP Alderman Niree McMorris said the Council had been notified about issues at the kennel, but reports had possibly “downplayed” the issues “and didn’t cover the extent of the issues” .

She continued: “We talk a lot in this chamber about animal welfare, and it’s disheartening that the Council is now part of a big public and media frenzy about the conditions the animals are living in.”

One of the dogs previously housed at Pennyburn dog pound several years ago. (File picture) DER1405JM009

She said Pet FBI reported welfare issues to council officers, like a lack of heating, which she claimed “fell on deaf ears”.

The Council’s Chief Executive, John Kelpie, gave “complete assurances” that any steps will be taken to ensure care was “to the highest standard” and said that a full council report would be provided in the New Year.

Head of Health and Community Wellbeing, Seamus Donaghy said the kennels met Pet FBI’s needs when the lease began in 2021 and that health and safety checks are taken regularly, but conceded that the facility needed repairs.

“I personally would regard them as minor repairs,” he said, “but we will carry them out urgently.”

Concerns raised: SDLP Councillor SHauna Cusack.

“The reason Pet FBI approached Council was that the rent was substantially less than their previous premises they were renting, and we had a good working relationship with them until the lease was terminated.

“In terms of the kennels’ condition, we periodically carried out inspections and I would stress again that they need minor repairs; chipped plaster, a lick of paint, and probably power washing.”

Foyleside SDLP District Councillor Shauna Cusack, who had raised issues with the kennels at Health and Communities meeting last week, concurred with Alderman McMorris’ concerns.

She said: “We need to move urgently on this, to invest what is needed, and maybe arrange a site visit for some Councillors. We’re out there telling people they need to be responsible dog owners, and Council needs to be a responsible landlord.”

The Moor independent District Councillor Gary Donnelly said the issue was “another strand of reputational damage to this Council”.

He said: “If the council is the body tasked to uphold and look after the welfare of animals and this is happening, I think we need to get to the bottom of this.”

Colr. Cusack over recent days has called for urgent action to address concerns about the state of disrepair of the dog kennels at Pennyburn Industrial Estate.

“The photos circulating on social media showing the crumbling and quite frankly, shocking state of the dog kennels at Pennyburn have made for difficult viewing," she said. “The outrage from the local community is palpable and I’ve been contacted by constituents expressing serious concerns about the welfare of the animals placed here.

“I have challenged Council officers on several occasions on the need for emergency improvements and longer term investment to bring this facility up to standard.

"It of significant concern that these kennels are seemingly unfit for purpose given that demand for the service will likely become more pronounced over the festive period with the increased likelihood of new pet owners abandoning or surrendering animals to the shelter.”

Colr. Cusack continued: “I have called for an onsite inspection, in order for councillors to fully understand the situation and level of intervention required. Be assured that I will push to see that this facility is brought up to scratch, the welfare of the animals should be of utmost priority.

“If we’re calling on the public to be responsible dog owners, it stands to reason that Council should also prove a responsible service provider. Council now have a duty to step in and step up to sustain the service.”

