The Slab Road, which connects Burnfoot to Burt – or the Derry to Buncrana road to the Derry to Letterkenny road – is used by thousands of motorists every day.

Until now, the majority of the road, which has been deemed unsuitable for pedestrians, did not have a central white line to separate traffic and there have also been calls for it to be resurfaced.

This week, Sinn Fein Councillor Jack Murray confirmed that works have taken place, during which the road was lined from the bend/junction to Inch Levels, up to the junction on the Derry to Letterkenny road. It has also been resurfaced.

The Slab Road. Picture: Google Earth

Welcoming the works, Colr Murray said they will have a very positive impact and added that he will be calling for the remainder of the road, from the bend/junction to Burnfoot to also be lined. There is currently only a white line in the centre from E&I Engineering to the junction at Burnfoot.

Colr Murray said: “I drive that road all the time and it’s very awkward when you meet another car, particularly when it’s dark and people were very uncertain driving on it. I’m delighted that these works have been undertaken now and they should significantly increase the safety on that road. I would also now like to see the works extended to go the whole way to the Burnfoot side and will ask that this be done as soon as possible.

He added: "The resurfacing of the road is also something I’ve been seeking for a number of years. The new senior roads engineer said he’d look at it and it was completed in a matter of months. Full credit also needs to be given to the council staff on the ground. It’s one of the busiest roads in Inishowen and it’s very important that it is safe.

Councillor Murray added that, in the future, he would like to see street lighting erected along the road.