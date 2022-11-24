‘Snapshot of a coastal community’ to connect young and old in Inishowen

Artist Geraldine Timlin, maritime expert William McEllhinney and emerging filmmaker Ailis Cross-Gorman in association with Artlink Fort Dunree are working with young people and community elders to explore maritime culture and heritage.

William McEllhinney said: “Through foraging walks and activities, interviews with relatives and archival research the project participants are looking at how the sea and shore once played a central role in the local economy and community and how this has shaped our culture and identity.”

The stories gathered through conversations between the generations will be captured by the young participants using video and photography.

An new visual arts project 'Snapshot of a Coastal Community’ aims to connect young people in Inishowen with relatives from older generations to gather and share stories about our coastal heritage.

This is an opportunity for young people and their elders to have a conversation, through the creative process, linking generations through their relationship to the coast.

The project has been taking place at Desertegney Parish Hall on Friday evenings with the local Foroige group.

On Sundays November 27 and December 4 and 11, from 2pm to 5pm Artlink invites the wider community to come together and share their stories of our coastal communities and to help create a boat like sculpture from hazel rods and seaweed.

Geraldine Timlin said: “We are encouraging the young people to seek out elders in their family and community to ask them about their stories from the coast. These will be written and recorded as a message from this coastal community to the communities we are connected to through the sea.”

