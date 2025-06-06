Derry City and Strabane District Council will hold a meeting of its dormant Housing Taskforce, following news that the Department for Communities’ (DfC) social housing commitment for the year has been halved.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At this month’s Governance and Strategic Planning Committee meeting, People Before Profit councillor Shaun Harkin proposed reinstating Taskforce meetings, in reaction to news that DfC slashed its projected social housing builds for the year across Northern Ireland to approximately 1,000 due to budgetary constraints.

This is around half of the near-2,000 new homes needed annually to satisfy a commitment within the Programme for Government, to supply 5,850 new social homes by 2027.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Harkin argued the initial 2,000 target was already “paltry”, as there are over 6,000 people on the housing waiting list in the city and district alone.

Councillor Shaun Harkin.

He added: “I’m not surprised and I think it shows that he Stormont Executive doesn’t really have a plan to address the scale of the housing crisis.

“Where the evidence is produced about the need to have a mass social housing build, Stormont is once again incapable of responding to it and instead are actually compounding the crisis.

“Out of a motion last year we had a housing crisis taskforce. We haven’t met in a while, and I propose that that taskforce meets to discuss this and how to respond to the Minister.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sinn Féin councillor Sandra Duffy said the news “gives people a message where they lose hope”.

“That is something that we need to be really careful around because we have so many people that are in really desperate situations,” she said. “And if we can’t give them hope, I just worry about what will happen.

“I work in homelessness; I see the impact, I see what’s happening on the ground. We as councillors are dealing with people who are in desperate situations, and the housing crisis is as bad as I have ever seen it.

“I’m more than happy to reconvene that meeting, because you know it is important that we come together to discuss it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SDLP councillor Farrell said the news “provides no comfort whatsoever” to people waiting or homes.

“The question is: ‘what are we getting here in Derry and Strabane?’ It could be that we get nothing, because of the issues with NI Water, that houses can’t be built. So it’s so disheartening and it’s so frustrating for the thousands of people who are waiting to be housed.”

UUP Alderman Derek Hussey noted DfC set a 400-house target for last year and managed to build over 1,500, but conceded that the new projection was “extremely debilitating and worrying for those in need”.

DUP Alderman Keith Kerrigan said that, as a council representative at NIHE’s Housing Council, he would reiterate members’ concerns to NIHE representatives and Minister Lyons.

He concluded: “It’s a cross-departmental problem here, because it’s the infrastructure and NI Water connections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As Alderman Hussey has touched upon, yes, the 1,000 figure is disappointing, but this time last year it was a figure of 400 and it did rise to 1,504 by the end of the year.

“It’s still short of the 2,000 figure, but we’re hopeful that there can be movement, and we’ll need all of the parties to work together to try to work on the housing need right across this city and district and right across Northern Ireland as a whole.”

Andrew Balfour, Local Democracy Reporter