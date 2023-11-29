Over 2,000 fish have been killed in a major pollution incident on the Muff River in Eglinton, it’s been confirmed.

The Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) and Loughs Agency have launched a joint investigation after being alerted to a significant pollution incident on the river at 10.45am on November 24.

The NIEA said it deployed a water quality inspector to the area to confirm the report and assess the environmental impact.

A joint investigation with Loughs Agency was initiated and a major fish kill has been confirmed.

The Muff River

“The Loughs Agency has established that over 2000 fish across a range of species and ages have been killed in respect of the incident,” an NIEA spokesperson said.

The Muff River is an important habitat for a variety of species including trout and salmon. It flows from Tamnaherin and Slaghtmanus down via the popular Muff Glen forest park, through Eglinton, and into Lough Foyle.

An NIEA spokesperson said ‘a specific line of enquiry has been established’ by those investigating the fish kill.

Statutory samples have been collected with a view to initiating enforcement proceedings, the NIEA said.

The Muff River is an important habitat for trout and salmon

"As this is a live investigation, NIEA and Loughs Agency are unable to provide any further details in relation to the source as any attempt to identify a business or individual risks compromising any subsequent action. The joint investigation remains ongoing,” the spokesperson said.

Local political representatives expressed shock and concern over the fish kill and have warned of the long term impact on the waterway.

DUP Councillor Julie Middleton said: “The loss of so many fish will have a significant impact on the river and like any significant pollution incident, it will undoubtedly take some years for it to fully recover.

The Muff River flows through Eglinton into Lough Foyle.

"With a range of species and ages affected there will also be a wider effect on the environment too.

"There is a particular fear that sea trout who return to the river to spawn may be impacted by the incident.

"There is now a joint investigation underway between NIEA and the Loughs Agency. I hope that they can quickly identify the source of this incident and ensure that enforcement action is taken.”

SDLP Councillor Declan Norris said: “There is significant concern in the local area following this fish kill in the Muff River last week. A number of fish of all kinds have been killed as a result of pollution and we need to get to the bottom of exactly what happened and who was behind this.

“I will be contacting the Northern Ireland Environment Agency and the Loughs Agency for an update on their investigation and to ascertain what information has been obtained about this fish kill so far and to ensure that everything is being done to find those responsible.