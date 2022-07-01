Sports programme to support asylum seekers in Derry & Strabane approved

Council’s Head of Community Development and Leisure, Barry O’Hagan updated members on the work before seeking approval for support through the Good Relations (GR) programme.

He said: “A survey of interests has shown health and wellbeing and sports initiatives highlighted as the main interests within the male group of asylum seekers being housed in the city.

“It’s proposed that the following key activities are taken forward immediately with any follow up over the longer term being part of any discussions and actions through the Operational Group of key stakeholders.”

Committee members were told that council could facilitate an eight-week physical activity and sport programme to include weekly taster sessions in activities like ‘Walk Jog Run’, cycling and football.

Mr O’Hagan added: “The Physical Activity and Sport programme will be provided from existing Sports Development staffing resources and any participant who shows an interest in continuing any activity after the eight-week taster period, the Sports Development will facilitate the creation of links to transition to suitable local sporting organisations.

“The GR programme around wellbeing within the council’s GR action plan there is provision made for programmes to support members of the BAME community. It is suggested that the following key activities are supported immediately: an orientation programme showcasing some key sites within the city and district which could be of interest to the recently arrived; a befriending social café which will allow newly arrived to interact and engage socially with locals and other cultures; The development of a digital welcome pack that will include a range of information.”

£5,000 will be required for delivery of the GR element of the programme and this funding is already available within council’s budget.

Proposing the recommendations are approved, SDLP Colr. Lilian Seenoi-Barr said: “The eight week physical activity and sport programme as proposed will be a definite morale booster for our new arrivals who are really just left staying in their hotel rooms with very few things to do. I also welcome the proposed social café as it will provide a much needed opportunity for new arrivals to socialise and make new friends in a very safe environment.”

Sinn Féin Colr. Christopher Jackson said: “In the past there have been concerns raised that those who came to this part of the world seeking refuge hadn’t received the support that we would have liked for them and initiatives such as this are very much welcomed.

“It’s been said many times before that sport and physical exercise can bring people together, it can overcome language barriers but first and foremost it’s something these individuals have requested. Some of the devastation and sheer hell people arriving on these shores are fleeing from and we as a council need to be supporting them and this is one we in which we can.”

People Before Profit Colr. Shaun Harkin commented: “We want to make our district a welcoming place for people coming here from all over the world and whatever failures and inconsistencies there have been in the past we should learn from them.”

Also thanking council officers for going ‘above and beyond to facilitate some type of programme’, Alliance Colr. Rachael Ferguson added: “These people are just like us but they are coming from places that are unsafe and insecure and they need our help.”

By Gillian Anderson