Spraoi agus Spórt launches ‘Cairde Connect’

Inishowen social enterprise Spraoi agus Spórt has launched a new friends and family giving programme

‘Cairde Connect’ will enable the award-winning organisation to better support children, young people, and families of all abilities to reach their full potential.

The new committed giving programme lets people in the region and beyond support Spraoi agus Spórt on an ongoing basis.

Monthly donations through Cairde Connect will help them operate a wide range of family and community programmes and projects.

Two happy young girls, who recently availed of a Spraoi agus Sport programme.

It presents an opportunity to invest in a vibrant and inclusive community where every individual and family thrives, and rural regeneration flourishes.

With your generous support, Spraoi agus Spórt will continue to work to address service gaps, strengthen their community, promote inclusion, and enhance opportunities in this region.

Cairde Connect represents a commitment to collective well-being, recognising the vital role of friends, family, community, and shared connections in fostering positive change.

“With your support, we can change lives,” says Patricia Lee, Chairperson of Spraoi agus Spórt. “We have big plans for the future, and we need your help to make them happen.”

Last year, Spraoi agus Spórt services were used over 3,300 times by children aged six and under.

From their Carndonagh base, the social enterprise provided over 2,350 hours of Special Needs Assistant support to enable children and young people with disabilities take part in activities.

More than 700 young people increased their digital literacy through the Digital Creative Lab, which also visited 17 National Schools and two Secondary Schools.

Patricia says regular donations will help make all their activities and programmes more sustainable.

“We constantly invest in our community, not just by providing services but also through job creation. We are actively increasing the visibility of Carndonagh and Inishowen on a national stage with Connected Hubs and our CoWorking Hub.

“We are contributing to the circular economy and sustainability in our community, through our new Síoraí shops and our circular economy hub. And we are attracting major funding into Carndonagh, through bigger capital projects like our planned Child and Family Hub and the Tús Nua town regeneration programme.”

Cairde Connect enables the Spraoi agus Spórt community and supporters to make a lasting impact by becoming regular donors.

“You can choose to give anything from €5 to €50 per month in support of our vital community services and activities – every single person makes a difference.”

“At Spraoi agus Spórt we know and appreciate the role of our friends, our family, our community, and our mutual connections. Together, we can connect people and improve and enhance all aspects of our community.”