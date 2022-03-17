St Patrick’s Day: 10 things to do in Derry, Donegal, Tyrone today

1.
DERRY: St Patrick's Day parade 3pm-4pm Departing Bishop Street at 3pm: North West Carnival Initiative presents the St Patrick’s Day Spring Carnival Parade ‘Rebirth & Renewal. Famed for their fantastical and flamboyant carnival parades, the NWCI has stepped into Spring for this year’s Carnival parade in celebration of ‘Rebirth & Renewal’. Mystical creatures will snake their way through the city’s streets along with a host of characters representing young people from fables and fairy tales from faraway lands. Young people and local communities will have pride of place, and dance moves range from everything from ballet to hip hop. The NWCI works alongside Greater Shantallow Community Arts and In Your Space engaging with over 600 participants from local schools, youth clubs, arts and cultural organisations to create this highlight event of the Spring Carnival day.