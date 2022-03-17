St Patrick’s Day: 10 things to do in Derry, Donegal, Tyrone today

2. DER - MOVILLE ST PATRICK'S DAY PARADE

MOVILLE: The parade itself will begin at 2.30pm sharp and there is an open call for everyone, from anywhere, to take part. There is no entry fee and there is also no need to pre-book - just show up on the day. Motorised floats should assemble at Glencrow, on the Moville side of the Co-op and those who are walking in the parade should assemble on Quay Street at the Corner Bar. The parade will feature many bands and floats.

Photo: George Sweeney