St Patrick's Day celebrations.

St Patrick’s Day: 10 things to do in Derry, Donegal, Tyrone today

Well the forecast is for sunshine and dry weather this afternoon, and here’s a list of 10 events taking place across the north west today:

By Brendan McDaid
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 10:39 am
Updated Thursday, 17th March 2022, 10:47 am

1.

DERRY: St Patrick's Day parade 3pm-4pm Departing Bishop Street at 3pm: North West Carnival Initiative presents the St Patrick’s Day Spring Carnival Parade ‘Rebirth & Renewal. Famed for their fantastical and flamboyant carnival parades, the NWCI has stepped into Spring for this year’s Carnival parade in celebration of ‘Rebirth & Renewal’. Mystical creatures will snake their way through the city’s streets along with a host of characters representing young people from fables and fairy tales from faraway lands. Young people and local communities will have pride of place, and dance moves range from everything from ballet to hip hop. The NWCI works alongside Greater Shantallow Community Arts and In Your Space engaging with over 600 participants from local schools, youth clubs, arts and cultural organisations to create this highlight event of the Spring Carnival day.

2. DER - MOVILLE ST PATRICK'S DAY PARADE

MOVILLE: The parade itself will begin at 2.30pm sharp and there is an open call for everyone, from anywhere, to take part. There is no entry fee and there is also no need to pre-book - just show up on the day. Motorised floats should assemble at Glencrow, on the Moville side of the Co-op and those who are walking in the parade should assemble on Quay Street at the Corner Bar. The parade will feature many bands and floats.

Photo: George Sweeney

3.

STRABANE: The main Festival parade event will make its way through the town on Thursday March 17 at 2pm. Diversions will be in place between 1.30pm until 3.30pm on a number of roads. The parade will depart from Holy Cross College and travel along Melmount Road onto Bridge Street and over Strabane Bridge before making its way to Market Street, Abercorn Square, Railway Street and finishing at Dock Street/Canal Street.

4.

BUNCRANA: The parade gets under way at 3pm.The community will participate in the parade and there will be prizes galore for fancy dress - adults and children- floats, business and community, schools, scouts and clubs, etc. DER1118GS019

