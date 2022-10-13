News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Stanley’s Walk to get Irish street signs

An application for bilingual signage has been approved for Stanley's Walk, Derry.

By Kevin Mullan
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Stanley's Walk
Stanley's Walk

In accordance with council policy on Street Naming and Postal Numbering, council undertook a plebiscite and out of 19 addresses included in the survey six returned the survey forms.

Out of the seven eligible occupiers who returned the survey form 100% of those occupiers who responded wanted bilingual signage

In accordance with council policy the plebiscite achieved the minimum consent threshold of 67% required for bilingual signage to be considered by council.

Derry