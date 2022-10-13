Stanley’s Walk to get Irish street signs
An application for bilingual signage has been approved for Stanley's Walk, Derry.
By Kevin Mullan
In accordance with council policy on Street Naming and Postal Numbering, council undertook a plebiscite and out of 19 addresses included in the survey six returned the survey forms.
Out of the seven eligible occupiers who returned the survey form 100% of those occupiers who responded wanted bilingual signage
In accordance with council policy the plebiscite achieved the minimum consent threshold of 67% required for bilingual signage to be considered by council.