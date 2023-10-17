Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Met Eireann has issued a yellow warning for rain for Donegal, beginning Tuesday and into Wednesday at 8pm and said there will be ‘strong and gusty east to southeast winds at times’

Possible impacts are localised flooding, reduced visibility and dangerous road conditions.

Derry is not under a weather warning for Tuesday but the Met Office has issued a yellow warning for rain for Wednesday from 2pm, into Thursday at 10am, stating that: ‘Storm Babet will bring some heavy rain to Northern Ireland from Wednesday afternoon to Thursday morning, with possible disruption.’

Met Eireann and the Met Office have issued yellow warnings.

They added that spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures and that where flooding occurs, there is a chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services

The Met Office said there is ‘a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings’ and of fast flowing or deep floodwater, and communities being cut off by flooded roads

There is a ‘slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.’