STORM EUNICE: Derry flights cancelled as snow warning in force for NW

An amber warning is in force for Donegal and a yellow warning for Derry for snow and high winds with the first flurries already dusting windscreens and some roadways from early this morning.

Schools have been closed across Donegal today and scheduled Loganair flights from City of Derry Airport have been cancelled as a precaution.

A spokesperson for the airport said: “Loganair services between City of Derry Airport and London Stansted and Liverpool have been cancelled for tomorrow morning due to adverse weather conditions. “Any passengers affected by the cancellations will have received a text and/or email from Loganair with further information.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Foyle Bridge in Derry.

“Thank you for your understanding at this time.”

The Foyle Bridge in Derry remains open so far this morning with just some light snow in the Waterside end of the bridge but it is understood the situation is being monitored.

Gritting teams have been out overnight and are continuing to salt routes this morning, while many roads across the north west have excess surface water and drivers are urged to proceed with caution.

Red warnings meanwhile are in force across southern parts of Ireland and across in Britain today.

The Met Office forecast for Derry advises that Storm Eunice may cause disruption due to heavy snow and some strong winds on Friday.

The Met Office states: “Outbreaks of rain and snow this morning, snow heavy on high ground for a time. Becoming somewhat brighter this afternoon with wintry showers. Feeling cold in the strong to gale north to northwesterly winds. Maximum temperature 5 °C.

“Tonight: Windy with frequent wintry showers, occasionally heavy. Showers and strong winds easing later in the night. Clearing skies will lead to some frost and icy patches later. Minimum temperature 0 °C.”

The Met Office advice for Storm Eunice in the north states: “There is a chance of travel delays on roads, possibly with stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.

“There is a slight chance that some rural communities could be temporarily cut off.”

There is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.”

Met Eireann’s Ulster forecast concurs: “Storm Eunice will bring stormy conditions this morning with very strong northwesterly winds and severe and damaging gusts causing travel disruption.

“There will be further falls of rain, sleet and snow with blizzard-like conditions possible for a time. Some thunder possible too.