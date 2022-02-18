STORM EUNICE: Snow blankets the hills of Donegal and Derry

On higher ground in Derry accumulations have been reported, particularly in outlying areas skirting the city and in the County.

In Donegal meanwhile there north Inishowen has seen significant snow fall already today and motorists have been advised to exercise extreme caution in affected areas.

The road between Carndonagh and Drumfries was described as impassable earlier but in an update Donegal County Council said it is now passable with care.

The scene in the Drumfries area of Inishowen in Donegal this morning.

Further south the R250 road at Meenaroy near Churchill in Donegal is currently blocked with vehicles caught in the snow.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible. DCC staff are on site trying to clear the road at present. An update will issue when the road is cleared,” a council spokesperson said.

In Derry CIty there have been some snow showers this morning but the snow is not lying at this point in many areas, although surface water is an issue on many routes.

The Department of Infrastructure’s Traffic Watch this morning stated: “It has been snowing and icy conditions can be expected on roads in the North and West of the province Friday morning.