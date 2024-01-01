Street in Derry city centre to be closed for four weeks
A street in the heart of Derry will be closed to traffic for four weeks next month.
Bank Place will be inaccessible along its entirety from its junction with Shipquay Street.
The Department for Instructure is temporarily closing the road under Article 7 of the Road Traffic Regulation (NI) Order 1997 to facilitate works by NI Water.
The closure will be in place from Monday, February 5 to Friday, March 1, for 4 weeks. Vehicles requiring access to lands or premises abutting the closed road will be accommodated.