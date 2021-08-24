Striking memorial remembers John, Tomás & Amelia Mullan one year on from Donegal tragedy

John, Tomás (14) and six-year-old Amelia Mullan died when the car they were travelling in left the road in bad weather and entered Lough Foyle on August 20, 2020.

The family had been returning to their home in Moville from a family day out at a bowling alley complex in Derry. John’s wife and Tomás and Amelias’ mother, Geraldine was rescued from the waters on that day.

The stunning, three pillared memorial features rainbow coloured stained glass inserts and is located at the site of the tragedy along the main Muff to Moville Road near Quigley’s Point.

The striking memorial near Quigley’s Point this morning.

It bears the inscription ‘Rays of Remembrance, John, Tomás & Amelia Mullan 20th August 2020’.

Geraldine Mullan meanwhile has transformed the family’s garden centre in Moville into the Mullan HOPE Centre in memory of her family.

The local community came together at the centre for a family HOPE day organised by Geraldine on Sunday.

The Sunflower Festival in Inishowen this year was also dedicated to the Mullan family and many people across Inishowen and beyond have been growing sunflowers and displaying them in their areas.

The striking memorial near Quigley’s Point.

*Picture coverage of the Hope Day in Moville will feature in tomorrow and Friday’s Derry Journals.