The semi-detached 14 Victoria Park, Victoria Road provides, according to Oakland Estate Agents, ‘a rare opportunity to acquire one of these fine dwellings in this much sought after and exclusive residential park’.

The property is ideal for those who love renovation and renewal as while it requires modernisation and some repair, it offers ‘fabulous potential to those in search of a large residence in an exclusive residential park within walking distance of the City Centre and all local amenities including Riverside walk ways, the beautiful Peace Bridge, the historic City Walls and local schools.’

The period features of the property include high ceilings, tall windows and fireplaces in the main reception rooms.Oakland Estate Agents added: “This is a rare opportunity to acquire one of these fine dwellings in this much sought after and exclusive residential park and viewing is highly recommended.”

Features include a private, secluded plot; two reception rooms, six bedrooms; a large basement area with games room, home office and stores; detached garage; office, two basement stores; an enclosed yard to the rear; an extensive tarmac driveway and parking area and a mature plot with extensive mature hedge rows and trees and raised garden area.

