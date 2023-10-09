Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The results of this year’s Tidy Towns awards were announced on Friday and there was delight for the Ihard-working Tidy Towns committees who take part in the competition – Malin, Ballyliffin, Culdaff, Clonmany, Moville, Newtowncunningham, Muff, Carndonagh and Buncrana.

There was a gold medal, a County First and an All-Ireland pollinator plan award (large town regional winners) for Buncrana, which was awarded 369 points, up from 357 last year and is Donegal’s Tidiest Town.

There were also bronze medals for Malin and Moville and an Endeavour Award for Muff, making it a very successful year indeed for the peninsula.

Buncrana is Donegal's Tidiest Town.

Ballyliffin increased its mark from 328 in 2022 to 340 this year and the adjudicator’s report remarked how it is a ‘very attractive coastal village’.

They said: "The presentation of the village is litter free with attractive planting and seating. Your work on the sustainability section and litter management is impressive. It is obvious you have made an important impact on your place.

Buncrana was described as ‘a very attractive town with excellent amenities’

“The parks and green spaces, the view of Lough Swilly and the mountains are special. The presentation of the area – litter free with attractive planting and seating.

Malin Green.

"I am very impressed with the strong ties you have with many groups but especially with schools and the many supports you provide as well as the organisation of environmental competitions.”

The range of green spaces was described as ‘amazing’ amd Amazing Grace Park itself was deemed ‘a little gem’.

Carndonagh’s mark increased from 309 to 321 and it was described as a ‘most attractive town,’ with Barrack Hill Town Park seem as a ‘jewel in the crown’.

The adjudicator told committee members in their report: “The evidence of your work can be seen in the town . The park is a gem with lots to see and do. Well done on the strong network of contacts that you have developed. Your 3-5 year plan is well thought out and prepares the way for further positive environmental achievements.”

Moville.

Clonmany jumped from a mark of 287 in 2022 to 299 in 2023 with the Sunflower Project described as ‘wonderful’ and ‘ integrates your Ukrainian visitors in a special way’.

The report added: “Clonmany is a very attractive village. Your work is very evident and enhances both local and visitor experiences of the village. You have achieved a lot and I look forward to a return visit to see how you have developed.”

Culdaff was awarded 338 marks, up from 326. It was described as a ‘very attractive village’.

"The houses and businesses are well kept. The village green is the focal point of the village, with a well kept water pump. The trees and the seating offer a welcome place to sit and relax.

“Culdaff is a lovely village – I enjoyed my first visit and would like to return. You have a lot to offer the visitor – beautiful coastline and beaches, an attractive village and lovely countryside. Well done on your wide network of volunteers. Your work makes a positive impact on your area”.

Former Tidy Towns winners Malin increased their mark from 347 to 361 and the Green was described as a ‘most pleasant area with mature trees and some recent tree planting’.

The report added: “It is obvious that there is a high regard for nature and biodiversity in Malin Malin is a very attractive village with good amenities. You are very active and obviously achieving your goals. Your work on biodiversity and sustainability section is impressive. What you do has a positive impact on the local community and visitors to the area.”

The ‘attractive’ town of Moville received 358 marks, up from 346 and the Leave no Trace campaign was commended.

The adjudicator said: “ This was my first visit to Moville. I was impressed with the town and with excellent amenities. I applaud your contact with different groups, schools, resident groups within the town and the very positive Leave no Trace campaign. I look forward to a return visit.”

Muff increased its mark from 241 to 254 and the adjudicator highlighted the ‘attractive’ areas of Muff Community Park and added how the Greenway ‘is no doubt a wonderful asset in that will create a green corridor and enhance biodiversity on route possibly.’

Muff was also commended for its efforts in sustainability.

They added: “Muff is a very attractive town with good amenities. There is a strong community development ethos and I look forward to your progress in the competition. Well done on your tremendous effort to date and wishing you continued success in the future.2

Muff won the Endeavour Awards, which is for the biggest improvement by an entrant in each county from the previous year.

Newtowncunningham increased its mark from 264 to 277 and was described as ‘an attractive town with good amenities’.

The adjudicator told the Tidy Towns committee: “You have a close link with businesses, residents and schools. The good work you do, can be seen throughout the town. We look forward to the ongoing improvements you have planned for the future. Well done on your work to date and continued success in the future.”