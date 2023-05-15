Glendermott, Claudy, Donemana and Newtownstewart will close every Monday and Sunday and open from 9.30am to 7pm Tuesday to Friday and 9.30am – 4.30pm on Saturdays.

Eglinton, Park, Plumbridge and Spamount will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays and open from midday to 7pm on Mondays and 11.30am to 7pm from Tuesday to Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile Pennyburn and Strathfoyle recycling centre opening hours will remain the same, opening from 8am – 8pm from Monday to Friday, 8am – 6pm on Saturdays and 1pm – 5pm on Sundays.

Council staff at one of the Derry & Strabane Recycling Centres.

Strahans Road in Strabane will change to these hours for the summer and this arrangement will remain next winter.