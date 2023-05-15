Summer changes to Recycling Centre opening hours in Derry & Strabane
Derry City and Strabane District Council have confirmed some changes to Recycling Centre opening hours that will come into effect for the summer months starting from Monday June 5.
Glendermott, Claudy, Donemana and Newtownstewart will close every Monday and Sunday and open from 9.30am to 7pm Tuesday to Friday and 9.30am – 4.30pm on Saturdays.
Eglinton, Park, Plumbridge and Spamount will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays and open from midday to 7pm on Mondays and 11.30am to 7pm from Tuesday to Friday.
Meanwhile Pennyburn and Strathfoyle recycling centre opening hours will remain the same, opening from 8am – 8pm from Monday to Friday, 8am – 6pm on Saturdays and 1pm – 5pm on Sundays.
Strahans Road in Strabane will change to these hours for the summer and this arrangement will remain next winter.
For full details of Council’s waste and recycling services, including tips and guidance on recycling, visit derrystrabane.com/recyclingcentres