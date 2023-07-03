Originally initiated in 1994, this trail was a remarkable endeavour that blended art and nature, leaving an indelible mark on the local community.

With the recent regeneration of Swan Park, Artlink is bringing this beloved project back to life, creating new ceramic pieces based on the original artwork and engaging the community in a series of workshops and presentations.

The Swan Park Ceramic Trail was first realised through the collaborative efforts of Aileen Barr, one of Artlink's founding artists, and a local FAS scheme involved in repairs and upgrades in Swan Park. Over an eight-month period, Aileen worked with a dedicated group to design and craft tiles for a seat and an environmental tile trail. The aim was to enhance the park with captivating artwork while providing an educational experience for children to explore their natural surroundings.

Aileen Barr is an accomplished artist with a specialisation in ceramics. She studied Craft Design at the National College of Art and Design, Dublin, and has dedicated the past 28 years to creating handmade tile projects for public spaces. Aileen gained recognition for her remarkable tiled stairways in San Francisco in the US where she emigrated to in 2002, created in collaboration with Colette Crutcher and the local Bay Area community.

Reflecting on the original project in Swan Park of almost 30 years ago, Aileen said: "This was my first public art project, installed in 1995 with the support of the local council. It was pivotal in my artistic journey, allowing me to venture into the realm of public art and experiment with new ideas and techniques. The project's success was deeply rooted in community involvement.”

Although some original tiles remain on the paths, the seat was removed years ago due to damage. Additionally, the tiles representing the ‘Life Cycle of the Salmon’ theme were washed away during the significant flood of 2017. Now, with the revitalisation of Swan Park, Artlink aims to revisit this meaningful project that left a lasting impact on the local community.

The new project will involve the creation of a series of ceramic tiles forming an environmental trail, telling the story of the park's history, habitats, flora, and fauna. Aileen, who has been based in San Francisco since 2002, has been invited back by Artlink to collaborate with local artists, develop designs, and facilitate presentations and workshops with community groups.

Participating individuals and community groups will have the opportunity to create tile mosaics during the workshops, which will be incorporated into the project. Aileen plans to use the original circular ceramic mosaic seat depicting the ‘Life Cycle of the Salmon’ as a starting point for a new circular seat, further enriching the park's artistic landscape.

Aileen expressed her excitement about the new project and its reimagining: “I am delighted to be involved in the revitalisation of this project. Working with some of the original participants, we will develop new designs and create tiles for a new bench. Local artist Matthew Porter will join me to craft tiles for the environmental trail. Combined with the park's upgrades, this will be a marvellous addition to our beloved town treasure.”

Collaborating with Aileen on the new project are Sinead Craig, Geraldine Timlin, Claire Withy (original Art in the Park participants), Patricia Doherty Roe, and Matthew Porter. Aileen will be in residence at Artlink from August to September 2023.

Rebecca Strain, Artlink Project Co-ordinator, said: “Similar to the ceramic tiles produced three decades ago, the current project is sure to delight and inform future generations of the abundance of natural resources to be found within public green spaces”.

Artlink Project Co-ordinator Martha McCulloch added: “Aileen brings a wealth of experience to this project. As well as reviving this cherished facet of the park an important aspect of the project is that it will foster the growth and development of local artists by providing them with valuable opportunities to learn from Aileen's expertise”.

Local groups and individuals interested in participating in the workshops are encouraged to contact Artlink via email at [email protected] or visit the Artlink office at Fort Dunree before July 14.