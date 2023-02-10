Swift action and public views on Derry & NW developments key to future

These temporary schemes were well intentioned but some of them, it appears, have outstayed their welcome.

They were introduced to provide better pedestrian access, support businesses and provide attractive, outdoor facilities during a different time – a time of lockdowns, reopenings, indoor gathering and travel restrictions. And to be fair, a lot of them did just that, and some are still well used. The parklets idea worked well in some areas, not so well in others. The outdoor seating areas and furniture along businesses on Waterloo Street and the quayside greenway have proved particularly popular, especially during spells of good weather.

But we have known for quite some time that there have been problems with some of the changes in the city centre. It is good to see the public and local businesses being consulted on their impact now, and as local representatives in the Council chamber said this week, there will be lessons learnt for future redevelopment.

The pedestrianised corner at the Diamond introduced as a pilot scheme. DER2124GS – 011

We know the value of providing outdoor, eco-friendly infrastructure for walking, running, cycling, socialising and bringing people into shopping areas. But there are other considerations. For instance, a lot of people in the north west live with mobility problems, and the steep streets of the city centre need to be accessible for all. Striking that balance in any future developments will be key, as will timely intervention on what has worked well where, and what hasn’t.