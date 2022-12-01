The project by Josephine Friel, Substance Misuse Liaison Nurse, and Dr Colm Shahmohammadi, both based at the Emergency Department, was the winning entry in this year’s Legacy Award, an annual competition that celebrates work within the Western Trust that promotes safety and co-production.

Speaking about the Take Home Naloxone project Josephine said: “We are delighted to be working towards the roll out of the Take Home Naloxone Programme as part of our Opioid Toxicity QI Project in Altnagelvin’s Emergency Department.

"Naloxone is a lifesaving drug which reverses opioid overdose therefore preventing overdose related deaths in our community. By having wide access to Naloxone Kits in our locality, more and more lives can be saved by the use of this drug which has almost immediate effects at the time of administration.

Aisling Corrigan (far left) and Dessie Corrigan (far right) are pictured at Altnagelvin Hospital’s Emergency Department presenting the 2022 Davin Corrigan Legacy Award to Josephine Friel, Substance Misuse Liaison Nurse and Dr Colm Shahmohammadi.

Josephine added: “Anyone who is trained in its use can administer Naloxone, which is a similar kit to that of an EpiPen. As a Trust, we endeavour to continue engaging with service users and their families.