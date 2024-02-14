Taoiseach Leo Varadkar pledges ‘revised financial commitment to the A5’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

He made the pledge when asked about Irish Government funding for the £1.6bn upgrade of the road between Derry and Aughnacloy by Donegal Sinn Féin TD Pádraig Mac Lochlainn in the Dáil on Wednesday.

"As the Taoiseach knows, the upgrading of the A5 to a dual carriageway from Derry to Aughnacloy is crucial, not just for road safety but for the economic regeneration of the north-west region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The Government committed to co-fund the project under the St. Andrews Agreement. That was withdrawn. With the restoration of the executive, there is a renewed momentum.

Leo Varadkar. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

"The Taoiseach will be aware of the public hearings. We are very hopeful that project can commence this year. Will the Government recommit to co-fund the project to make sure that it is done as soon as possible and with no further delays?” asked Deputy Mac Lochlainn.

The Taoiseach replied: “We did not actually remove our commitment but we did reduce it substantially on account of the financial crisis that occurred here 12 or 15 years ago.

"To cut to the chase, the situation is now different. We are in a much better place as a country, financially, and the Northern Ireland Executive and Assembly are back up and running.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I had a chance to speak to the Minister, Mr. O'Dowd [John, Infrastructure Minister] about this on my trip to Stormont last Monday. In the next week or two we should be in a position to make a revised financial commitment to the A5. The figure has not yet been agreed by the Cabinet but once it is agreed, we will inform the House.”

Following the exchange Deputy Mac Lochlainn said the upgrade of the A5 was vital not only from a road safety point of view, but also for the economic development of the region.