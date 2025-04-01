Temporary fencing erected at Buncrana's Festival Play Park following 'significant damage'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Temporary fencing has been erected at the Festival Playpark in Buncrana after ‘significant damage’ was caused to it over the weekend.

Donegal County Councillor Jack Murray shared the update on social media after previously highlighting the damage that toccurred over the weekend.

A photograph shared by Colr Murray showed damage to the fencing surrounding the park and what appeared to be tyre marks,

The Inishowen Cathaoirleach said he was ‘really saddened to see significant damage to the Festival Park at the Shore Front - a place which is enjoyed by so many of us.’

Damage at the Festival Park in Buncrana.

In an update on Monday afternoon, the Sinn Fein Colr said that the damaged posts and panels had been removed ‘and temporary fencing has been put in place to close the openings and keep the playground safe.’

"Hopefully it'll be fully repaired soon.”

Colr Murray thanked Donegal County Council ‘and John Deeney in particular, for acting so swiftly.’ as well as the roads staff.

“Great to have such proactive workers who care for their community.’