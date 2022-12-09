Tenants speak out as chronic damp and mould spark health fears in Bogside and Brandywell

Annette Mellon, of Deanery Street in the Brandywell, invited the ‘Journal’ to visit her home to witness the problem.

Ms. Mellon has been in touch with her landlord, the Housing Executive, who have taken a number of measures to try to deal with it.

“It is going on a long, long time. I'm here from March. The Housing Executive were out. They are puzzled. They haven't got a clue where it is coming from,” she said.

Martin Wade beside a pillow destroyed by damp. He can no longer use his bedroom.

The problem extends from the back vestibule to her eight-year-old daughter’s bedroom.

"It starts from the back porch and toilet. It runs along through the kitchen and up the walls. The skirting boards are falling apart. You could put your finger through them. They are soaking. It is ridiculous. Despite us constantly painting and scrubbing it.”

Ms. Mellon lifts the linoleum at the back porch and bathroom. It is visibly soaking underneath. There is also mould in a closet and in the bedroom of her daughter. She has asthma and cannot sleep in the room.

"My wee one has been on three antibiotics in the last three months. She has a bad chest. I have a bad chest myself which seems to be getting worse. I'm on inhalers. She is asthmatic.”

Annette Mellon pulls back linoleum to show a visible wet floor.

Ms. Mellon says the Housing Executive has tried to address the problem but to no avail.

"They are constantly coming, chipping it away, re-plastering it and covering it up with a new bit of skirting board, but it is back to what it was before.”

Martin Wade lives in Meenan Drive in the Bogside. He told the ‘Journal’ he has been forced to move his bed into the living room.

When he invites the ‘Journal’ to feel the bedroom wall it is sodden.

Martin Wade's clothing has been destroyed by mould spores.

"I have COPD. In my condition you worry about what it could be doing to your lungs. I had to move from my bedroom into the living room. I never get a good night's sleep. Nobody seems to be doing anything.”

Again, the Housing Executive has been attempting to address the problem but it is chronic, says Mr. Wade.

Mould spores have destroyed his clothes, headboard, pillow and even the electronics of an adjustable bed.

"You can leave very little in that room. That bed cost over £1,000. It's one of those ones that helps you get up by remote control but it is broken now at the top. That was on the wall, where the headboard is and the pillow, where the damp is.”

Independent Councillor Gary Donnelly said: “Tenants should not have to live in these condition in this day and age. Unfortunately this is becoming an all too common occurrence.

"Landlords, whether social or private, need to do all in their power to ensure that issues regarding damp are treated as a matter or urgency.

"Tenants that have damp and mould are more likely to have respiratory problems, respiratory infections, allergies or asthma. Mental health can suffer as a result of living in damp and mouldy homes.”

A Housing Executive spokesperson said: “Our priority is ensuring our tenants live in safe, warm and dry homes.

“We always liaise with our tenants to address their concerns and we will always carry out remedial work where necessary.

“Regarding the property on Deanery Street, a specialist survey was carried out there this week.

“A roof on the back porch will be stripped and replaced as a result of the survey and this will be completed as soon as possible.

“At the same property, our heating contractor has informed us that oil in the heating tank was contaminated.

“This necessitated the oil to be pumped out of the tank and parts of the heating system needed to be replaced – this work is now complete.”

The Executive said action is also being taken at Mr. Wade’s home.

“At the Meenan Drive property, we have opened and cleared cavities in several locations and replaced joists and flooring.

“A new under floor periscope ventilator had to be sourced to deal with the issue at the property.

“This will lift the position of an exterior vent away from an outside path, eliminating water ingress, while allowing air to circulate properly under the suspended floor.