'Terror-ific' Trick or Treat Trail announced for little ghosts and ghouls this Derry Halloween

Get a head start on the treats this Halloween with the magical Trick or Treat Halloween Trail, guaranteed to get your little ghosts and ghouls into the Derry Halloween spirit.

A number of local businesses and tourism hotspots are throwing open their doors to trick or treaters who can call in to each venue October 31 between 2-4pm and receive a special treat from and a Halloween password. Then it’s on for a boo-gie at the Haunted Halloween Disco in the Guildhall.

Be warned - trick or treaters must turn up in costume to earn their treats on the trail and you need to collect all of the passwords to unlock the mystery word. Tickets are now available to book online.

The trail will weave its way through the city centre leaving from the Tower Museum where children can collect their trail packs, then taking in O’Neills, Translink Foyle Street, The Central Library, Foyleside, Jamm Restaurant Richmond Centre, Nine Hostages, Q Radio, Ebrington Bakery, Cullens Halloween Carnival Funfair & The Guildhall.

Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Patricia Logue, said the experience would be a fang-tastic way to kick off the official celebrations.

“The Trick or Treat Trail is a real highlight of the Derry Halloween programme and I am so looking forward to welcoming hundreds of trick or treaters to the Guildhall for a proper monster mash after they have completed the trail.

“I want to thank all the local venues who have given their support to the idea. Halloween is a huge community effort and it’s brilliant to see local businesses getting involved and enhancing the wider Halloween experience for visitors.”

Complete the trail at your leisure between 2pm and 4pm, then it’s off to the Guildhall for music, dancing and more treats at the Halloween Disco between 4pm and 6pm. There are a whole host of family friendly events taking place throughout the city centre with the Creepy Critters Fun Farm, the Witches Lair, and Freaky Football to enjoy during your visit.

Round off the day with the world famous Halloween Carnival Parade which takes place at 7pm followed by a dazzling drone display at 8.15pm, and the spectacular fireworks finale over the Foyle at 8.30pm.

Festival and Events Manager with Council, Jacqueline Whoriskey, said: “We’re on the countdown now with just a few weeks to go and there’s great excitement already about this year’s Halloween programme. The Trick or Treat Trail is the perfect way to start your Derry Halloween experience, explore the city and gather some Halloween loot along the way. We expect there to be big demand so please make sure to book your tickets online to secure a place.”

Derry Halloween is supported by Derry City Council, Tourism NI, BT and the Executive Office. Find out more about the full programme at derryhalloween.com