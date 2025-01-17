The Enagh Aviator – Magnificent man in his Flying Machine by Ken McCormack

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The following story is from Ken McCormack's new book, 'Ken McCormack's Derry Volume III: The Lady in Black', which is published by ColmCille Press and is in shops now. It consists of 50 quirky and mostly historical stories from the North West.

‘No bird soars too high if he soars with his own wings’ – William Blake (1757-1827).

Seagulls soaring over a Donegal shore, a brilliant and inventive mind and a design of world class.

This is the tale of Professor Geoffrey Hill, a man of genius who lived quietly at Enagh Lough near Derry but in his own way transformed the field of aviation right into modern times.

Geoffrey Hill, the Enagh Aviator.

Now for me there is something very special about Enagh Lough – a feeling of the distant past lingers here with the ancient graveyard, the connection with Colmcille and the great O’Cathan castle that once hosted men from the Spanish Armada (1588). Actually, Enagh (from Irish meaning marshy place) is really a pair of lakes – East Lake and West Lake, located at the end of Judge’s Road, Maydown, in Derry-Londonderry. Antique yes, but my focus on this occasion is something more modern: flight.

Our story really begins with the Wright brothers first powered air flight in 1903. Enthusiasts everywhere started to build gliders and engine driven aeroplanes. Geoffrey was eight years old at the time and it was all the talk in the Hill household in London – his father was a mathematics professor so there was no want of encouragement in building experimental models, and by the time he was a teenager one of Geoffrey’s designs was accepted for a schools’ exhibition. Just to set the scene locally, Joe Cordner was flying around Derry and Donegal from about 1910 as was Harry Ferguson from County Down and the pair collaborated with flights on Benone Strand.

As for Geoffrey, after university, at 21 years of age, having obtained his pilot’s licence he very quickly became a test pilot; and with World War I looming he joined the Royal Air Corps, being soon posted to the conflict in France where he was awarded the Military Cross after distinguished service.

He got his first liking for this part of the world in October 1918 when he met and married Mary Alexander, a Tyrone girl whose family owned land at Caw in Waterside and nearby Enagh Lough. It was during their honeymoon at Marble Hill, County Donegal, that Geoffrey had an idea that still very much reverberates in the world of aviation today – tailless aircraft.

A view of Enagh Lough. DER4414-121KM

Imagine standing on the shore and seeing gulls swing high and soar in swift breezes. This is what he witnessed at Marble Hill and with it came the notion of a single-wing aeroplane without a tail. Seeing the gulls so steady in flight he believed that designing an aircraft based on this idea would solve the problem of destabilisation so apparent in planes of the time. Soon Geoffrey was in demand where planes were being designed and tested. Yet although he was busy night and day he still had time while at the Hanley Page Company to take one of their planes to a world record height of nearly 14000 feet.

Eventually Geoffrey joined forces with the Westland Company to produce a series of planes he called Pterodactyls because of the resemblance to the flying reptiles of Dinosaur times. However, design issues dragged out and eventually the British Air Ministry called a halt to research. Shortly after this he was appointed Professor of Mechanical Engineering at University College London and then with the approach of World War II he was seconded to the Air Ministry to liaise with Canada on aircraft information – recognition of the esteem he was held in.

At the beginning of the 1950s, Geoffrey’s and Mary’s thoughts turned towards Ireland with plans to settle down at Enagh Lough. The Alexanders, Mary’s family, (related in the maternal line to Adam Murray of Derry siege fame), had purchased the lands at Caw and Enagh in the 1600s and Mary’s father inherited the house at Enagh in 1874 from his uncle Adam Murray Alexander, barrister-at-law and Judge of the Supreme Court of British Guiana – he gives his name to the local well-known Judge’s Road. With her father dying in 1902, and her mother in 1951, Mary and Geoffrey, no strangers to the Enagh house, moved permanently into the dwelling from 1954 and eventually it was inherited by their son Terence Hill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Curiously enough had Geoffrey been there a decade earlier in 1944 he might well have witnessed the crash of the Royal Navy Fairey Barracuda (DP872) into Enagh Lough with the loss of all three crew. The Barracuda, a design not without its problems, had taken off from nearby HMS Shriek, Maydown, and was believed to have stalled before plunging headlong into the lough.

St Columba is historically associated with Enagh Lough.

Geoffrey continued to work throughout the early fifties with Short Brothers Belfast on the development of the Short SB.4 Sherpa with hope of producing a wingless craft – ‘The Sherpa is designed to eliminate distortion so that flying is safer, faster and higher, ’said Geoffrey at the time. However, the concept was abandoned before his goal could be realised. Then sadly in 1955 before Geoffrey could promote further aircraft designs he passed away at Enagh where he is buried.

Geoffrey Hill’s legacy is enormous – aircraft and models he built are housed in several museums and today’s single or flying – wing stealth planes used for reconnaissance high above the earth have benefited from his designs. He was modest, intellectually brilliant and continuously alert to challenges – something that brought him many friends and many partnerships in aircraft design – in every sense Geoffrey Hill was a true aviation pioneer.