The moment fans erupted singing Teenage Kicks as Derry City lift FAI Cup
It was an amazing day out for the thousands of fans who made the trip to Dublin on Sunday to witness Derry City F.C.’s impressive 4-0 win over Shelbourne to lift the FAI Cup.
By Brendan McDaid
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
14th Nov 2022, 9:01am
There were scenes of jubilation inside and outside the Aviva Stadium as fans cheered on their heroes, waving banners and singing songs on what many will remember as a perfect day.
And in turn manager Ruaidhrí Higgins and the players showed their appreciation at the end of the match.