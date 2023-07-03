The TEN-T Priority Route Improvement Project and the A5 upgrade will be ‘game changers’ - Deputy MacLochlainn

He was speaking ahead of a Sinn Féin motion in the Dáil tomorrow evening, Tuesday, July 4.

The TEN-T Priority Route Improvement Project is the biggest roads project in the history of Donegal and includes the Ballybofey and Stranorlar bypass; the Letterkenny relief road; and the Manorcunningham to Lifford dual carriageway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deputy Mac Lochlainn said: “These vital roads projects for Donegal have faced delay after delay as has the A5 upgrade, connecting Donegal to Dublin. They are all game changers for the people of Donegal and that is why Sinn Féin has put forward a Dáil motion for debate tomorrow evening”.

Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn.

“The people of Donegal and the Northwest have been treated as second class citizens for far too long. But there is now real momentum behind both the TEN-T Priority Route Improvement Project and the A5 upgrade, at last, and we all need to maintain the pressure.

This is about equal citizenship and equal opportunities for all people across this island and we expect our Dáil motion to be agreed and passed”.