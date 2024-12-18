As the RNLI comes to the end of its milestone 200th year, the charity is launching its annual Christmas fundraising appeal, with a focus on the volunteer crew members who are preparing to spend Christmas on call.

On average, RNLI lifeboats launch over 100 times during the Christmas period every year. Whatever weather the winter throws at them, R crews such as those at Lough Swilly, Arranmore and Bundoran, are ready to battle the elements to save lives at sea.

These rescues, and others all year round, are only made possible by the RNLI’s generous supporters, who help fund the essential kit, training and equipment needed to keep crews prepared and protected.

Christmas is a time for family and friends, but the RNLI’s volunteer crews are ready to leave their own celebrations this festive season and answer the call for help.

RNLI crew members, Gary McLaughlin and his two uncles, Stephen Quigley and Noel McGann.

Among the crew members preparing for a Christmas on call are Gary McLaughlin and his two uncles, Stephen Quigley and Noel McGann.

Gary is one of the youngest volunteers in Ireland, joining the crew as soon as he turned 18 and he recently passed out on both the All-weather and In-shore Lifeboats.

“I remember being out on the Lough when I was very young, and the RNLI had to rescue my family when our boat broke down, " said Gary.

"Since then, I have always wanted to join the crew. My uncle Stephen has been with the crew for 7 years and last year my uncle Noel also joined the crew at Lough Swilly.”

“I enjoy being around the station and I have learned so much off the likes of George O’Hagan, Eamonn, Greg and the rest of the lads."

As he looks ahead to Christmas, Gary knows his uncles and his fellow crew members, are ready: “There’s no feeling quite like bringing someone home safe to their families – especially at Christmas. Even at this time of year, people still get in trouble in the water, and like all RNLI crews, we at Lough Swilly are prepared to leave our own celebrations to help others.

“But, as volunteer lifeboat crew, we couldn’t launch without kind donations from the public, which fund the kit, training and equipment we need to save others and get home safely to our own families.”

To make a donation to the RNLI’s Christmas Appeal, and enable the charity to continue its lifesaving work, visit: RNLI.org/WinterAppeal