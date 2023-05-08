Christchurch, Buncrana announced that it is excited to officially launch the ‘Spark to a Flame' flower festival in the picturesque town. The eagerly-awaited festival will run from Friday, May 26 to Sunday, May 28.

The festival will feature over 30 unique and creative floral displays, both outside and inside Christchurch.

The beautiful displays will be created by international master florists and local designers. Additionally, the festival will also include a sustainable element, helping to reduce waste from the event. The master florists will also host floral demonstrations at various times over the three-day festival, which are sure to be very popular. Refreshments will be available in the church hall.

Christ Church, Buncrana. Picture: Google Earth